Matthew Lawrence drops bombshell plan to resurrect Robin Williams

July 27, 2025

Matthew Lawrence, who starred alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire, has revealed he wants to use AI to bring the late comedy legend back to life on screen.

On Friday, July 25, the 45-year-old American actor attended San Diego Comic-Con, where he conversed with Entertainment Weekly about the late American actor and comedian, who depicted the role of Daniel Hillard / Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Lawrence, who played Chris Hillard in the 1993 movie, said, “Obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family, I would love to do something really special with his voice, because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic.”

“It’s not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him. It’s in my head, it’s in everybody’s head, and it would be so cool,” he said.

Notably, this is not the first time the Brotherly Love star talked about Williams. At 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida, in September 2024, he reminisced about working with the Jumanji star and how it felt working with him.

He noted, “Getting to work with Robin Williams and Sally Field, I almost didn’t realize it at the time when I was there, but it has carried over in my entire life,” adding that Williams “could do both: he could make you cry and he could make you laugh equally.”

For the unversed, other than Lawrence and Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire also starred Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, Anne Haney, Robert Prosky, and Harvey Fierstein.

It is pertinent to mention that Robin Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014 at the age of 63.

