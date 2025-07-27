Here's how guests react to Amal Clooney's strict policy at home

Guests reaction to Amal Clooney's strict 'no-phones' policy revealed

George Clooney and Amal Clooney's guests reportedly respect their home policies no matter now unconventional they might seem.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the couple never faces a hard time implementing their no screen policy while hosting guests.

Seemingly, everyone respects the couple's need for privacy and do not mind putting their phones away for a while.

A source even tipped that "no one in their right mind would" disagree with Amal on the "no-phone" policy.

"They respect Amal too much and respect her need for privacy – and know they might not be invited back if they refuse," they added.

This insight comes weeks after Amal admitted during a chat with Glamours that she takes away their phones to create a safe space for private moments when guests visit her home.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!" she explained.

Amal went on to address the rationale behind this and added that she does it so that their guests can have a good time.

"It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," Amal continued.

In conclusion of this topic, the mother of two also noted, "And I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children.”