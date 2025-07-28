Eddie Murphy shares major update about upcoming 'Shrek 5'

Eddie Murphy gives big update on 'Shrek 5'

Eddie Murphy has shared an exciting update about the upcoming installment of Shrek.

Speaking to ScreenRant, the 64-year-old actor revealed that the voice cast is still recording Shrek 5, but the production on the spinoff will start in September.

For those unversed, Eddie will be reprising his voice role as Donkey in the forthcoming sequel of Shrek.

When he asked about the status of upcoming installment, Eddlie replied, "I know Shrek 5 is coming out next year, and you said around this time last year that you had begun recording your lines. Are you done in the booth? Are they just doing the animation right now?"

"No, they're still doing voiceover stuff," continued the comedian. "We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek."

"We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September," he added.

When he asked if Donkey would be a feature film or a TV series, The PJs star replied, "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. "

"They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September," he added.

Shrek 5 will be released in cinemas on December 23, 2026.