Jamie Lee Curtis shares thoughts on 'The Bear'

July 28, 2025

In The Bear, Jamie Lee Curtis plays Donna Berzatto, who won her first Emmy and hailed her team from the hit show in a recent social media post.

With the caption, "Proud of my ???? people. @thebearfx," the actress shared an article from The New York Times titled 'The Raw of Repentance.'

The piece explores the themes of the Hulu show, which revolves around guilt, trauma, redemption, and others.

Her character, a mother, similarly faced her 'demons' as she attempts to walk toward healing and reconciliation.

Another series star, Molly Gordon, who plays Claire, recently admitted to revealing a few spoilers because she is not good at keeping secrets.

“I shot my stuff for The Bear before we shot this movie, which is crazy, because we shot it about a year ago,” the actress previously told People while promoting her forthcoming film Oh, Hi!.

Her co-star Logan Lerman weighed in, “You told me a little bit,” leading Molly to say, “Yeah. Sorry. You’re like, ‘You told me everything!’” adding, “I can’t keep a secret.”

In the meantime, season five of The Bear has been green-lighted, though the release date is currently unclear.

