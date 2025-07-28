Vanessa Kirby shares exciting detail about 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Vanessa Kirby explains ending of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Vanessa Kirby has recently opened up about ending of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While appearing for an interview with Variety, she candidly discussed an end credit scene that has details about which many viewers have been unsure about.

In the end credit scene, Invisible Queen and Mr. Fantastic’s son, Franklin, was seen with a mysterious cloaked figure as Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., but his face wasn’t revealed.

“Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there,” Kirby confirmed. “He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us.”

Sharing her working experience with the 60-year-old actor, she continued, “It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long.”

The Hollywood actress stars as Invisible Queen in the movie alongside Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Avengers: Doomsday’s story revolves around the Avengers facing their most dangerous threat yet. Doctor Doom who has gained control over multiverse weapons capable of destroying realities.

Recently, the Mission Impossible actress described her filming experience of Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant as the 'coolest thing.'

“It’s been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited,” Vanessa Kirby concluded.