Jay Leno unleashes shocking take on what's ruinning late-night comedy

Jay Leno takes aim at fellow comedians

Jay Leno recently called out today’s talk show hosts and said their political rants are driving viewers away.

The 75-year-old veteran comedian and television host, who used to host The Tonight Show, articulated his thoughts about today’s late-night shows in an interview at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

When David Trulio, the foundation’s president and CEO, talked about Leno’s “balanced” approach, he quipped, “I got hate letters saying, 'You and your Republican friends,' and another saying, ‘I hope you and your Democratic buddies are happy,' over the same joke. That’s how you get a whole audience. Now, you have to be content with half the audience, because you have to give your opinion.”

Referring to Rodney Dangerfield, the American comedian and actor, The Flintstones alum noted, "I knew Rodney 40 years, and I have no idea if he was a Democrat or Republican. We never discussed politics; we just discussed jokes.”

“I like to think that people come to a comedy show to get away from the pressures of life. I love political humor, don’t get me wrong, but people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other,” he exclaimed.

Leno went on to assert that comedy can help people find something they all agree on, saying, "I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture.”

“Why shoot for just half an audience? Why not try to get the whole? I like to bring people into the big picture. I don't understand why you would alienate one particular group. Or just don't do it at all. I'm not saying you have to throw your support [on one side]. But just do what’s funny,” the Jay Leno’s Garage star said.