Heidi Klum shares 'biggest misconception' about being in 50s

Heidi Klum says she's already getting looking forward to get older

Heidi Klum has made some surprising revelations in her latest tell-all interview.

Speaking with People Magazine for a cover shoot, Klum discussed aging.

The 52-year-model said about her modeling journey, “I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram. So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing.”

She went on to add, “For me to be older, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy — even now at 52.”

Additionally, Klum also revealed the biggest “misconception” about being in your 50s, saying, “The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf.”

“We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring,” the America Got Talent judge added.

Heidi Klum said that she’s moved by shifts happening in the industry today. “Now it’s okay to be older — but it didn’t use to be like that.”

“I feel like we’re more welcoming of wrinkles and rolls on our body. Being accepted at every age is amazing. That we’ve changed and come all that way,” Klum said.

On the other hand, Klum praised the celebrities these days for being so open about cosmetic procedures.

“Whoever wants to talk about [plastic surgery] and wants to share, give me all the numbers,” she noted.

While the supermodel admitted that she only has one gray hair in her eyebrow, adding, “and I have one on this boob that is this long sometimes” Klum also said that she’s looking forward to whatever comes her way as she ages.

“Don’t we all want to get old? I know we always say that, but it’s the truth. I’m already looking at 60 and 70, hopefully 80 and 90. And if we’re still kicking it then, let’s celebrate,” Klum added.