Lainey Wilson puts private life on display in her most dazzling move yet

Lainey Wilson launches her jewelry line

Lainey Wilson is stepping into the world of business with a blingy jewellery line inspired by her music, her trademark style, and a “little bit” of her fiancé.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter admitted she only wanted to make music and sing, but her success brought her new chances, like designing her own jewellery line.

For the unversed, Wilson is collaborating with The Jewellery Group, Inc. to make statement-making pieces with a slight Western charm, a sparkle of her style, fashion, and “little bit of Duck,” referring to her fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Notably, Hodges surprised her with a ring in a cowboy hat-shaped box when he proposed to her in January of this year and that cowboy hat will be part of her brand.

The Rolling Stone songstress articulated, "I'm a sucker for anything that sparkles, anything that shines, and I love the Western way of life. I love blending those things together, and I feel like I kind of do that with my music anyway. Specifically, with a song called 'Bell Bottoms Up.' You can almost hear the glitter and the glam.”

She confessed designing an accessories collection does not feel different from writing a song, as her goal is to craft “a little bit of everything for everybody.”

"It's the mindset that I go into whenever I'm writing a record. I want to make sure that I'm not just writing music for one particular kind of woman. I want to make sure that I'm saying something that everybody can kind of latch onto and connect to and somehow we have managed to do that with this jewelry collection,” Lainey Wilson noted.

The Academy of Country Music winner and The Jewellery Group, Inc. team’s first meeting was in January. They worked together over the next few months to make her first jewellery collection, which includes earrings, boot bracelets, charm necklaces, rings, collar tips, and hat decorations.

It is pertinent to mention that the prices are between $15 and $65.