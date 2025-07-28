Drake issues disappointing update post Central Cee collaboration

Drake disappoints fans with latest update

Drake just cancelled his upcoming Manchester gig.

The Hotline Bling rapper, who was set to take the stage at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Monday, has now cancelled his appearance and rescheduled the date for August 5, reassuring his fans that "all tickets remain valid for the new date."

Previously, Drake played shows in the same city, on Friday and Saturday as a part of his Some Special Shows 4 U tour and is also due to stage another gig at the arena on August 4.

A statement on the arena's website read: "Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled."

"The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night,” it further mentioned.

This comes after the Canadian artist released his latest single, a collaboration with the popular British rapper, Central Cee.

The collaboration came after he previously teamed up with the Sprinter hitmaker for the 2023 song On the Radar Freestyle and teased the partnership earlier this month at London's Wireless festival.

Bringing out Central Cee to the stage, Drake addressed the audience and said, "I'm so proud of this guy. He's going around the world, killing it, shutting down every show, record after record."