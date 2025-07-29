 
Marvel releases 'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer

Marvel's 'Eyes of Wakanda' is a limited series following its warriors' adventures

July 29, 2025

'Eyes of Wakanda' trailer released

The Eyes of Wakanda, an animated miniseries trailer, has been released by Marvel.

The four-episode series is set in Wakanda and will follow “the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history." 

"In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story," the logline read.

Actors who will voice their roles in the show include Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, will serve as executive producer alongside Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Todd Harris, who is also the director.

Eyes of Wakanda will be out on Disney+ on Aug. 1.

