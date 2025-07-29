 
Geo News

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan shine at 'Freakier Friday' premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently attended the red carpet of their film 'Freakier Friday'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

'Freakier Friday’ stars shine at movie's premiere in New York City

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently attended the red carpet for Freakier Friday on July 28 at the Hudson Theater in New York City.

Curtis and Lindsay, who are reprising their fan-favourite mother-daughter roles in the upcoming film, stole the spotlight at the event.

The iconic duo was also joined by co-star Chad Michael Murray, who plays a key role in the new story.

Lindsay spoke on the red carpet, saying, “This movie feels like a full-circle moment.”

“Coming back to this character and working with Jamie again has been such a joy,” she added.

Later, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her feelings on the film. “There’s a timeless magic in this story — about family, empathy, and walking in someone else’s shoes — that still resonates," she said.

Other cast members also attended the event including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Elaine Hendrix.

For those unversed, Freakier Friday follows a grown-up Anna played by Lindsay who finds herself in a familiar situation as she prepares to become a stepmother.

The film is set to hit theatres on August 8 and a new trailer recently revealed how Chad’s character fits into the sequel.

Julia Garner shares major update about Madonna biopic
Julia Garner shares major update about Madonna biopic
Surprising reason why Zendaya isn't in a rush to marry fiance Tom Holland
Surprising reason why Zendaya isn't in a rush to marry fiance Tom Holland
James Cameron plans deeper expansion of ‘Avatar' Universe
James Cameron plans deeper expansion of ‘Avatar' Universe
Mariah Carey shares her thoughts on ageing
Mariah Carey shares her thoughts on ageing
'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets