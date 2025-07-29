Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan shine at 'Freakier Friday' premiere

'Freakier Friday’ stars shine at movie's premiere in New York City

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently attended the red carpet for Freakier Friday on July 28 at the Hudson Theater in New York City.

Curtis and Lindsay, who are reprising their fan-favourite mother-daughter roles in the upcoming film, stole the spotlight at the event.

The iconic duo was also joined by co-star Chad Michael Murray, who plays a key role in the new story.

Lindsay spoke on the red carpet, saying, “This movie feels like a full-circle moment.”

“Coming back to this character and working with Jamie again has been such a joy,” she added.

Later, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her feelings on the film. “There’s a timeless magic in this story — about family, empathy, and walking in someone else’s shoes — that still resonates," she said.

Other cast members also attended the event including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Elaine Hendrix.

For those unversed, Freakier Friday follows a grown-up Anna played by Lindsay who finds herself in a familiar situation as she prepares to become a stepmother.

The film is set to hit theatres on August 8 and a new trailer recently revealed how Chad’s character fits into the sequel.