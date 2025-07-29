Kristin Davis admits to getting mad for real in 'SATC' groping scene

Kristin Davis recalls highly uncomfortable groping scene from 'SATC'

Kristin Davis is recalling an uncomfortable moment which actually made her angry on the set of Sex and the City.

On the July 28 episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Davis, 60, recalled the season 2 episode The Chicken Dance, where her character goes to a wedding with a man named Martin, and ends up dancing with his father instead of him.

Kristin recalled that the episode’s director, Victoria Hochberg, kept yelling at the older man to grab her the actress’ behind while dancing.

Recalling the uncomfortable scene, she said, “First of all, everyone’s delirious. My point of view is that No. 1, I have to dance with this older man who is going to feel my butt, which I’m mortified about. Okay. No. 2, everyone is beyond exhausted.”

She said that the director was “Just yelling at this man. She’s far away across the room, and I feel like she might have had a bullhorn. She’s like, ‘Hard, harder, bigger, grab her ass, grab her ass,’ and I’m just like, ‘God, the humiliation factor is so high’, and there’s like close-up of him grabbing my butt."

As a result of the embarrassment, Kristin was actually angry when she appeared angry in the scene.

“And you can see when I tell the dude [who played Martin] … that’s my real mad face … if you watch the show and the movies, you know my real mad face. I am mad because I’m mad that I had to do it. You know, I’m mad that this man grabbed my butt. It’s like mortifying, you know,” she recalled.