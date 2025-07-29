 
Geo News

James Gunn shares disappointing update on 'Teen Titans'

James Gunn reveals the update on social media about the 'Teen Titans' film

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

James Gunn reveals update on Teen Titans movie
James Gunn reveals update on 'Teen Titans' movie

A film on Teen Titans is not moving forward at DC yet; that’s what its co-head James Gunn shared on social media.

In a reply to a query on Threads, which asked him about the movie that Ana Nogueira is reportedly writing, along with Wonder Woman.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he responded, later clarified, “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

James Gunn shares disappointing update on Teen Titans

Notably, Wonder Woman and Teen Titans were not announced to be part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

So it signals the flexibility and also adds to James' vision of the universe, which he previously revealed.

"I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other," he told GamesRadar+. 

The director continued, "I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe." 

"And then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe," he noted.

In the meantime, Superman is playing in the cinema now.

Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason video
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source