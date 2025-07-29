James Gunn shares disappointing update on 'Teen Titans'

James Gunn reveals update on 'Teen Titans' movie

A film on Teen Titans is not moving forward at DC yet; that’s what its co-head James Gunn shared on social media.



In a reply to a query on Threads, which asked him about the movie that Ana Nogueira is reportedly writing, along with Wonder Woman.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he responded, later clarified, “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

Notably, Wonder Woman and Teen Titans were not announced to be part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

So it signals the flexibility and also adds to James' vision of the universe, which he previously revealed.

"I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other," he told GamesRadar+.

The director continued, "I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe."

"And then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe," he noted.

In the meantime, Superman is playing in the cinema now.