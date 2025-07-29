From Princess Diana to Elizabeth Bennet: Emma Corrin’s star continues to rise

Emma Corrin is set to lead Netflix’s new six‑part adaptation of Pride and Prejudice as Elizabeth Bennet, marking their latest high‑profile role after winning a Golden Globe for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4.

Production has begun in the UK and a first‑look image released Tuesday shows Corrin and co‑star Olivia Colman walking through a field in period costume among the Bennet sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg, with Freya Mavor, Rhea Norwood, Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery portraying the Bennet siblings.

Written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, the series aims to deliver a faithful, classic adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel and will feature Corrin also serving as an executive producer.

Corrin first gained international acclaim as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4 , earning a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for their nuanced portrayal of the late royal.

Critics and audiences praised Corrin’s ability to capture Diana’s elegance, vulnerability and evolving public persona, cementing their status as a rising star in prestige television.

Their casting as the witty, spirited Elizabeth Bennet signals a continued trajectory in high‑end literary adaptations, following standout performances in Nosferatu, Lady Chatterley’s Lover and My Policeman

The new Pride and Prejudice is expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026, reuniting Corrin and Colman, who also appeared together in The Crown