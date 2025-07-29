Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors after Montreal dinner

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US pop star Katy Perry were spotted dining together Monday night in Montreal, igniting a wave of speculation about a possible romance.

The two were photographed at Le Violon, a high-end restaurant in the city’s Plateau neighborhood, rated the 11th best in Canada and recently named “Michelin Recommended.”

TMZ published images showing Perry smiling and sitting close to Trudeau inside the venue.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair enjoyed cocktails and shared several dishes, including one featuring lobster.

While the nature of the meeting remains unclear, their outing comes at a time when both are newly single.

Perry, currently touring in Canada with upcoming stops in Ottawa and Montreal, confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier this month after a three-year engagement.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Neither Trudeau’s team nor representatives for Perry or Le Violon responded to requests for comment.

The sighting has sparked widespread social media buzz and tabloid chatter, with many wondering whether this high-profile dinner was more than just a friendly encounter.