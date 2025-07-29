 
Geo News

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors

The newly singles were spotted having a dinner together

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors after Montreal dinner
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors after Montreal dinner

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US pop star Katy Perry were spotted dining together Monday night in Montreal, igniting a wave of speculation about a possible romance.

The two were photographed at Le Violon, a high-end restaurant in the city’s Plateau neighborhood, rated the 11th best in Canada and recently named “Michelin Recommended.”

TMZ published images showing Perry smiling and sitting close to Trudeau inside the venue.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair enjoyed cocktails and shared several dishes, including one featuring lobster. 

While the nature of the meeting remains unclear, their outing comes at a time when both are newly single.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors

Perry, currently touring in Canada with upcoming stops in Ottawa and Montreal, confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier this month after a three-year engagement. 

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumors

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Neither Trudeau’s team nor representatives for Perry or Le Violon responded to requests for comment.

The sighting has sparked widespread social media buzz and tabloid chatter, with many wondering whether this high-profile dinner was more than just a friendly encounter.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby's handsy behaviour under scanner
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby's handsy behaviour under scanner
James Gunn shares disappointing update on 'Teen Titans'
James Gunn shares disappointing update on 'Teen Titans'
Kylie Jenner gushes over momager Kris Jenner: 'Fab'
Kylie Jenner gushes over momager Kris Jenner: 'Fab'
Cynthia Erivo reveals ONE thing she does before performances
Cynthia Erivo reveals ONE thing she does before performances
Kim Kardashian all praise for Billy Joel in latest nod
Kim Kardashian all praise for Billy Joel in latest nod
Ozzy Osbourne's shocking funeral plans come to light
Ozzy Osbourne's shocking funeral plans come to light
Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source