 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner gushes over momager Kris Jenner: 'Fab'

Kris Jenner recently received a shoutout from youngest daughter Kylie Jenner

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Photo: Kylie Jenner calls momager Kris Jenner Fab
Photo: Kylie Jenner calls momager Kris Jenner 'Fab'

Kylie Jenner recently delighted fans with her latest post about her momager-in-chief, Kris Jenner.

Photo: Kylie Jenners Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

In a lighthearted Instagram Story, the mother of two, who is currently dating Timothee, shared a candid and comical moment featuring her 68-year-old mother holding up a hand-drawn caricature of herself.

The posted image displayed Kris dressed in a crisp white collared shirt and her signature oversized dark sunglasses as she confidently posed with one hand on her hip.

In her other hand, she held a vintage-style caricature that hilariously exaggerated her features, bold dark hair, dramatic glasses, and a cheeky bow drawn atop her head.

Adding to the fun, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics took the shoutout to the next level by scribbling the word “fab” across the pci, perfectly summing up Kris’s glam-meets-camp appeal.

However, it remained unclear who was the artist behind Kris' caricature.

Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Lindsay Lohan reveals what she'd do if she 'Freaky Friday' swapped with teenage self
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Sarah Jessica left in limbo as 'And Just Like That' might get cancelled: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason video
Gwyneth Paltrow jumps into Coldplay kiss cam drama for THIS reason
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Michael Tait faces more shocking allegations
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Elle Fanning shares rare exciting details about 'Predator: Badlands'
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Megan Fox unable to remove MGK from her life: Source
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Elle Fanning recalls major support from 'Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source
Kim Kardashian takes extreme measures to find new paramour: Source