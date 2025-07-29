Kylie Jenner gushes over momager Kris Jenner: 'Fab'

Photo: Kylie Jenner calls momager Kris Jenner 'Fab'

Kylie Jenner recently delighted fans with her latest post about her momager-in-chief, Kris Jenner.

Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

In a lighthearted Instagram Story, the mother of two, who is currently dating Timothee, shared a candid and comical moment featuring her 68-year-old mother holding up a hand-drawn caricature of herself.

The posted image displayed Kris dressed in a crisp white collared shirt and her signature oversized dark sunglasses as she confidently posed with one hand on her hip.

In her other hand, she held a vintage-style caricature that hilariously exaggerated her features, bold dark hair, dramatic glasses, and a cheeky bow drawn atop her head.

Adding to the fun, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics took the shoutout to the next level by scribbling the word “fab” across the pci, perfectly summing up Kris’s glam-meets-camp appeal.

However, it remained unclear who was the artist behind Kris' caricature.