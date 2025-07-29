Kim Kardashian all praise for Billy Joel in latest nod

Photo: Kim Kardashian calls Billy Joel 'legend' in latest nod

Kim Kardashian has tuned into more than just beauty trends and business ventures.

Photo: Kim Kardashian's Instagram story

Seemingly, the mother of four has been making room for music legends as well.

In a recent Instagram Story, the 44-year-old reality mogul gave fans a rare peek at her personal screen time, posting a snapshot from Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the HBO Max documentary chronicling the iconic singer’s career.

The image, which shows Joel seated at a piano beneath the title card, came with a simple but telling caption, “I love music documentaries. What a legend @billyjoel @hbomax.”

While Kim has been known to share everything, be it beauty routines or high-fashion fittings, this post offered a softer, more nostalgic side of the beauty mogul, one that appreciates the depth and legacy of classic music icons.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time the aspiring lawyer has let music peek through her luxury lifestyle.

From sharing old Kanye tracks to spotlighting her daughter North’s budding rap skills, Kim’s connection to music, whether personal or through family has always runs deep.