Cynthia Erivo reveals ONE thing she does before performances

Cynthia Erivo has a hygiene habit she prioritizes before performances

July 29, 2025

Cynthia Erivo reveals one hygiene habit she turns to before performances
Cynthia Erivo reveals one hygiene habit she turns to before performances

Cynthia Erivo is all about oral hygiene and never steps on stage before cleaning her mouth.

Erivo didn’t even need her mom to make her brush her teeth when she was a kid.

The Wicked star said, "I'm the geeky kid who was like, 'I'm brushing my teeth.' I don't think mom ever had to fight me to brush my teeth."

The Outsider star noted, "Strangely enough, brushing my teeth and using mouthwash… really opens me up."

The actress shared that it’s the last thing she does before a performance.

"It means that I can breathe really well. It's the last thing I do before I go on stage. I just want to make sure that I feel really fresh. It sort of gives me a restart before I go on and sing or speak."

The actress takes pride in her big white smile and the gap between her two front teeth.

"I take good pride in [my mouth] because of my gap," she gushed as she promoted Listerine’s mouth wash as part of a campaign.

Cynthia Erivo explained, "I think what we tend to do is pick our outfits, put the makeup on or do our nails, which are wonderful, great ways to show who you are externally, but cleaning your mouth adds to that. It also adds to the confidence you might not even be able to see unless you smile."

