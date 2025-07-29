Ozzy Osbourne's shocking funeral plans come to light

Ozzy Osbourne's family prepares for his unconventional funeral

It is being reported that Ozzy Osbourne’s family is getting prepared for a “small” funeral for the late rock star.

For the unversed, the English singer and songwriter passed away on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76 just weeks after his huge reunion performance along with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE magazine that Osbourne’s family will honour him with a funeral that matches his joyful spirit.

“They're very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed. They're planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” the insider said.

His family is “touched by all the love and support pouring in from around the world,” which includes his wife Sharon, 72, and their kids Jack, 39, Kelly, 40, and Aimee, 41.

Notably, Osbourne had been suffering from various health problems for a few years. In 2020, he informed his fans about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. However, the Blizzard of Ozz crooner’s sudden demise came as a shock.

It is pertinent to mention that just two weeks before his passing, Ozzy Osbourne performed one last time at a farewell concert with Black Sabbath, the band he helped start in 1968.