Stephen Colbert eyes new gig post 'Late Show' exit

Photo: Stephen Colbert addresses what he plans to do post 'Late Show' exit

Stephen Colbert has recently disclosed what's next following his Late Show exit.

While he might be saying goodbye to The Late Show, the TV personality recently admitted that he is already flirting with his next chapter.

During the Monday, July 28 episode, the longtime host, welcomed Saturday Night Live favorite Bowen Yang and his Las Culturistas podcast cohost Matt Rogers, per PEOPLE Magazine.

In a refreshingly unfiltered moment, Stepehen Colbert didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room.

“I’m going to need a gig soon,” he quipped, “so sell me on podcasting. Is it fun?”

For their part, Bowen Yang and Matt further demonstrated that were all too happy to evangelize.

“You start one, we’re getting bumped,” Matt joked of their podcast’s hard-won spot on Time’s list of the 100 best podcasts ever, adding, “Like, almost certainly.”

“That’s what they wanted, to connect and hear a friendship in action. Hear conversation between people who are over-caffeinated,” he added.

Advising to keep the content authentic, Matt added, “That’s what resonates.”