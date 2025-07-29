David Beckham's alleged mistress breaks silence: 'I'm burnt by what I've been through'

David Beckham's alleged mistress 'not bothered by people' as she returns to spotlight

David Beckham’s alleged mistress Rebecca Loos has returned to the spotlight.

For those unaware, Rebecca, who was David’s personal assistant, previously claimed that they had a four-month affair when the former footballer was playing for Real Madrid in 2003. While, David, who was married to Victoria Beckham at the time, denied the allegations, the scandal gained attention after Rebecca Loos sold her story to News of the World in April 2004.

Now that David is joining the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, she told Closer Magazine about the spotlight, “I’m used to bad press. There’s always good press and there’s always bad press.”

“There are people who like you, people who don’t like you. I’m not bothered by the people who don’t like me. It used to get to me when I was younger, but now I know you can’t please everyone,” she added.

Rebecca went on to add, “I’m a little bit burnt by what I’ve been through, so I have a big issue trusting. Celeb SAS was a great show for me to come back on because it’s quite serious. And the production company have been absolutely fantastic – what they’ve said the show is going to be and what they said they’re going to do, they’ve done.”

“There’s been no backstabbing, no clever things to try to make headlines, no game playing. It’s been very honest and very open,” she noted.

It is worth mentioning that Rebecca Loos previously talked about her claims against David Beckham in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against [the Beckhams]. I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated,” she shared.