 
Geo News

Cody Simpson on why he left music to become a professional swimmer

Cody Simpson rose to fame as a pop star in the 2010s after releasing tracks 'La Da Dee' and 'iYiYi'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 29, 2025

Cody Simpson reveals why he left Hollywood
Cody Simpson reveals why he left Hollywood

Cody Simpson finally revealed the real reason why he left Hollywood and returned to his native Australia.

Taking to his X account on July 27, the Pretty Brown Eyes singer shared that he walked away from music to achieve his childhood dream.

“I disappeared to grind my a– off for years & achieve my childhood dream of making the Australian swim team,” he replied to his fans who asked, "Where did you go?"

Cody also shared several videos of himself training as a swimmer, flexing his muscles, and training in the gym.

For those unversed, Cody rose to fame as a pop star after releasing tracks La Da Dee and iYiYi.

The crooner also made headlines for his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus. He and the Flowers hitmaker called it quits in August 2020 after dating for less than a year.

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life," said Cody at that time during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"I had just started training at that point, so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to eventually move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally,” he added.

Mariah Carey shares her thoughts on ageing
Mariah Carey shares her thoughts on ageing
'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
'The Gilded Age' to return with new season
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Tyra Banks unapologetic about this one gross eating habit
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Dennis Quaid gets candid about 39-year age gap marriage with Laura Savoie
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets
Mariah Carey gets candid about past marriage regrets
Pete Davidson says baby mama Elsie Hewitt is 'no stranger to pain'
Pete Davidson says baby mama Elsie Hewitt is 'no stranger to pain'
Ozzy Osbourne's ideal funeral idea revealed
Ozzy Osbourne's ideal funeral idea revealed
Sofia Carson pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce
Sofia Carson pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce