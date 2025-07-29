Cody Simpson on why he left music to become a professional swimmer

Cody Simpson reveals why he left Hollywood

Cody Simpson finally revealed the real reason why he left Hollywood and returned to his native Australia.

Taking to his X account on July 27, the Pretty Brown Eyes singer shared that he walked away from music to achieve his childhood dream.

“I disappeared to grind my a– off for years & achieve my childhood dream of making the Australian swim team,” he replied to his fans who asked, "Where did you go?"

Cody also shared several videos of himself training as a swimmer, flexing his muscles, and training in the gym.

For those unversed, Cody rose to fame as a pop star after releasing tracks La Da Dee and iYiYi.

The crooner also made headlines for his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus. He and the Flowers hitmaker called it quits in August 2020 after dating for less than a year.

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us, knowing that we were sort of going in different directions in our life," said Cody at that time during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"I had just started training at that point, so my life was changing a lot and I knew I was going to have to eventually move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally,” he added.