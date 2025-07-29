 
Nicki Minaj expresses grief over Mack Maine son's death

Mack Maine son’s Isaiah Zeke Preyan died earlier this month after a seizure

July 29, 2025

Nicki Minaj has expressed grief over the death of Mack Maine's son, Isaiah Zeke Preyan.

Recently, Minaj commented on his post to expressed condolence and show support to Maine grieving a loss of his son.

“I don’t even believe what I just read. This can’t be real. I love you so much. You guys raised the most incredible young man. He was such a perfect boy," she penned the comment.

"I have no words to express what you must be feeling. No words. We are praying for your whole family, Mack. We love you so much,” the Bang Bang singer concluded.

On July 28, Maine announced the devastating news that his 20-year-old son had died earlier this month after he had a seizure.

Taking it to his Instagram to pay tribute to his son, he posted a carousal of pictures with his son alongside a note.

“Been trying to build up the strength to put up this post since last night so bear with me,” Maine began his caption.

Revealing the date of his death, the 43-year-old rapper continued, “On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure. I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone."

Thanking his son for being his motivation, he wrote, “Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood! The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose… YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation."

Before concluding, Mack Maine shared, “I vow to continue to make yall proud I just ask yall continue to walk with me and pick me up when I fall… I need the strength…. Until we meet again… LOVE."

