Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's birthday with Disney magic

Khloé Kardashian’s throws lavish birthday party for son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian threw a lavish Mickey Mouse Clubhouse themed birthday party for her son Tatum Thompson.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share glimpses of the grand celebration, uploading several videos to her stories.

One video showcased the entrance of her house fully decorate with a multi coloured balloon arch.

In next story, a person dressed as Mickey Mouse was seen dancing with the birthday boy, who wore a tan shirt and Disney-themed jeans.

Another clip showed Tatum celebrating and having fun with Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Later in the stories, Khloé confirmed, "We have two cakes because we are celebrating Amari’s birthday and Tatum’s birthday," before adding, "Amari also had a party yesterday, he’s having a double birthday bash as one should."

However, none of the clips featured Tatum's father Tristan Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan dated on again and off again from 2016 to 2021 and officially ended their relationship in 2022.