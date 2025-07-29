Jerry O'Connell surprises viewers on daytime talk show

Jerry O'Connell shares semi-naked photo on 'Live With Kelly & Mark'

Viewers of Live With Kelly & Mark seem not to have expected Jerry O’Connell, who is on the daytime talk show as a guest host, to show his photo in a Speedo.



During the show, the hosts chat about summer activities, leading the star to reveal what swimwear piece he likes to wear after the producer Michael Gelman insisted on his sharing backstage.



He said, "It was actually a little weird this morning, because Gelman came in and got really close to me and said, 'Um, do you like wearing Speedos? And I like, 'Sorry, morning, Gelman. Sorry, what?

"And Gelman got in closer and right in my ear with his hot breath went, 'Speedos!'" the Stand By Me star recounted. "And I said, 'Actually, yes, I've been known to wear a Speedo or two in my day. I'm a swimmer, I like to wear them!"

Jerry then showed a photo of himself in a Speedo, which his wife, Rebecca Romijn, captured after Kelly asked if he brought "photographic evidence.”

"Let me tell you something about Speedos. It has to be the perfect light when you take a photo in a Speedo," he shared the advice. "We're all in favor of that light."

He continued, "You wait for it to be soupy outside than for it to be cold, because if it's cold, you can't wear a Speedo.

"You can't swim in a cold body of water because then it's a terrible photo, and you don't want it being posted anywhere," Jeremy concluded.