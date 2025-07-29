 
Tom Holland sparks buzz as he tries to keep things 'secret' this time

Syeda Waniya
July 29, 2025

Tom Holland is making sure to keep things secret this time.

Known for his history of giving spoilers - unintentionally, the Spider Man star recently teased a ‘secret shoot’ on Instagram.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Holland posted a photo of himself from the dressing room.

The picture showed Holland sitting in front of a vanity mirror, surrounded by skincare while a stylist does his makeup.

However, what caught attention was the caption that simply read, “secret shoot.”

Given the actor's reputation of leaking spoilers, just like he revealed the Spider-Man: Far From Home title way too early, fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reaction.

Sharing the screenshot of Holland’s story, one user wrote, “Tom Holland teases a “secret shoot” on IG ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ is expected to begin production this week.”

Meanwhile another added, “He’s already filming Doomsday post credits scene because Brand New Day is not a “secret” anymore.”

“Tom Holland’s two-word posts cause more chaos than leaks,” the third user hilariously added.

The fourth tweet read, “Better no spoil anything Tom.”

It is worth mentioning that it is unclear whether Tom Holland was working for a Marvel film.

