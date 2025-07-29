Chad Michael Murray reveals tactic son uses to impress girls

Chad Michael Murray's son tells girls about his famous dad to impress them

Chad Michael Murray's son is just like his dad when it comes to charming women.

Chad, who has reprised his role as Jake in Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, recently revealed that his 10-year-old son is a bit of a ladies man.

During a Tuesday, July 29, appearance on Good Morning America, Murray, 43, said, "He is so confident when he speaks to women," recalling him chatting up "four or five college girls" one time when he went to the University of Florida for an appearance.

"It's just him sitting with these four or five college girls, and they're just chatting him up," he said, sharing that he "followed me around the whole night at the premiere."

The One Tree Hill alum shares his three kids with wife Sarah Roemer. The couple have kept their kids names and appearances hidden all these years.

Their two oldest kids made their first public appearance at the red carpet of Freakier Friday recently.

The Gilmore Girls actor continued talking about his son and recalled a beach moment from Puerto Rico, saying, "The kids have become accustomed to meeting people in public, and I'm somebody who... What a blessing to be able to make someone happy with something as simple as a photograph or an autograph. So I take pictures with people in public all the time."

The actor shared that his son "knows that demographic" that is interested and added, "I wasn't there, and he's at the beach. And he sees these girls... Younger girls in bikinis, and he walks over and he goes, 'My dad's Chad Michael Murray. I thought you might want to, you know, get a photo with him.'"

"Oh no, no, no. Buddy," he remarked with a laugh.

Chad Michael Murray then noted that his son’s confidence is likely due to him being a football player.