Iconic singer Barbra Streisand to never sing on stage again?

Barbra Streisand can’t go on stage now due to horrific stage fright?

Barbra Streisand, the iconic singer will reportedly never sing on stage again.

Insiders have recently told RadarOnline, “Just the idea of performing in front of a crowd makes her feel sick and wobbly.”

While Barbra has new album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two to promote, her stage fright is rearing its head again.

The source said, “She can't possibly go on stage now.”

The songstress’ stage fright comes from the 1967 incident which she described in her memoir, My Name is Barbra, that she forgot the words to her track When the Sun Comes Out mid-performance.

The tipster revealed, “She stood there stunned, motionless and terrified as the audience stared at her, waiting for her to continue.”

“She did, in fact, get through it, but it left a permanent scar,” they added.

Following that incident, Barbra Streisand has been using a teleprompter. “She enjoyed working with all these wonderful performers, but she's adamantly against booking any tour dates,” the source added.

Notably, the singer’s decision of no concerts will “disappoint tons of fans and the record execs.”

“But no amount of money will coerce Barbra into doing what she doesn't want to do,” the source added.