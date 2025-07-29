 
Conner Floyd breaks silence on drastic exit from 'The Young and the Restless'

Conner Floyd portrayed Phillip “Chance” Chancellor in 'Y&R' until his character was killed off on the Monday's episode

Zaid Bin Amir
July 29, 2025

Conner Floyd says goodbye to his 'The Young and the Restless' character

Conner Floyd has broken his silence on his dramatic exit from the series, The Young and the Restless.

The 32-year-old, who made his final appearance on the CBS soap opera series on the Monday's episode, took to his Instagram handle to address his exit.

“It’s been real GC. What a ride. I have truly been blessed to call myself a citizen of Genoa City. To share the stage with so many talented and hard working actors, creatives and crew members," Conner began the lengthy note.

The Last Deal actor further penned, "This is without a doubt a special place. I’m grateful to have been a part of such an iconic piece of art that has lasted through the decades and that has such a stellar, die hard fan base. Thank you for accepting me."

“Chance will always have a close place in my heart. He’s taught me a lot and I’ll miss him dearly," added Conner. "It’s been an absolute honor to represent the Chancellor legacy. Detective Chancellor, over and out.”

For those unversed, Conner portrayed Phillip “Chance” Chancellor in Y&R until his character was killed off on the Monday's episode.

As per Just Jared, the actor will next be seen as Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives.

