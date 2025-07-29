Jennifer Aniston's beau ex supports romance with A listed star

Photo: Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis praised for being 'fantastic partner'

Jim Curtis' rumored relationship with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is grabbing headlines, and even one of his exes is chiming in.

In a candid chat with the Daily Mail published Tuesday, Alyssa Pettinato reflected on her brief romance with the 49-year-old transformational coach and offered her take on the buzzed-about pairing.

“It’s not surprising,” she said of Jim Curtis dating Aniston before joking, “It’s such a step up for him.”

Alyssa, a podcast host, described Jim Curtis with a hint of fond nostalgia: “I call him Uncle Jesse,” she quipped, referencing John Stamos’ iconic Full House character.

“He’s got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that,” she reasoned.

According to the host, she and Jim Curtis first connected on a dating app and saw each other for about a month “years ago.”

They crossed paths again this past February when he appeared as a guest on her MissJudged podcast.

“Basically, we did the episode about men being masculine, standing in their masculinity when they’re leaving a relationship — basically don’t be a cuck about it,” she explained.

“And we talked about, ‘Hey, what’s your situation?’ And he just was obscure, so I have no idea still to this day what’s going on.”

“We didn’t work out. It’s my fault,” she admitted. “I ghosted him.”

Still, she had nothing but kind words for Curtis. “He’s a good guy. I think he’s definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody,” she remarked in conclusion.