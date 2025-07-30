Mariah Carey talks about co-parenting her kids with ex Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey says it's tough 'to grow up with divorced parents'

Mariah Carey has opened up about co-parenting her kids.

The singer, who shares two kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, discussed co-parenting their kids in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Mariah said, “How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time.”

She went on to add, “I want to make sure I'm always fair about the situation because it's tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

Mariah Carey and the Masked Singer alum Nick Cannon divorced in 2016. Despite not being together, the former couple make sure to support each other and their kids.

Previously, Mariah told People Magazine, “They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them.”

“I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk,” she added.

Additionally, the songstress also shared her thoughts on her kids following in the footsteps of their parents.

She said, “I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue having a life as an entertainer, then I think they should.”

“It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them,” Mariah added.