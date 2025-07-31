Fans react to Mariah Carey arrival to headline Brighton Pride

Fans mob Mariah Carey as she arrives in the UK

Brighton Pride is set to happen in the UK, and Mariah Carey, who will headline the show, has arrived in the country.



But soon she hit the streets; fans mobbed the All I Want for Christmas singer, according to The Daily Mail.

The report described the 56-year-old in a stylish, chic outfit, which included a knitted Dior sweater of £2,000 with chunky boots and black leggings.

Her arrival in the UK comes before an interview she gave to Harper's Bazaar UK. In there, she reflected on her first marriage with Tommy Mottola, and why he still made her blood boil.

Mariah highlighted the age gap of 20 years when she explained her marriage with him was living in a "private hell" because of his controlling behaviour.

"Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it – in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it," she said on the claims Tommy denied.

The Grammy winner said to cope with the anger, she used humour because it "is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story. It’s a coping mechanism, but it’s in my nature to laugh."

The marriage lasted for five years. Ultimately, Mariah and Tommy called it quits in 1998.