Melissa Gilbert looks back at 'tumultuous' relationship with Rob Lowe

Melissa Gilbert and Rob Lowe dated from 1981 to 1987

August 01, 2025

Melissa Gilbert has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Rob Lowe.

In a recent episode of Choose Me With Jennie Garth podcast, Gilbert candidly talked about her past dating experience with Lowe.

Recalling when they started dating in 1981 at the age of 17, the Hollywood actress began, “I was such a baby when Rob and I were together.”

“It was very tumultuous. I felt like a bit of an old sage in the business at that point, because I’d been doing it for so long,” the 61-year-old actress added.

At the time, when the ex-couple began dating, Gilbert gained fame for her portrayal of Laura Ingalls while Lowe’s career was beginning to skyrocket.

Revealing the reason behind their break-up in 1987, she told the host, “I was able to, sort of, sit back and watch this meteoric rise happen. I don’t think I was prepared for the stuff that came with it, necessarily.”

“I was prepared for all of the having to go to premieres and things and award shows and all of that. But I wasn’t prepared for the fandom and, frankly, the girls.

“It was like I didn’t exist. They just push right past me and stick phone numbers in his pockets and stuff. To say it was disconcerting is doing it a big disservice. It was horrible,” the Miracle Worker actress explained.

“I think I learned a lot about what didn’t work for me, actually. And what I wouldn’t stand for later on. We had some really, really, really fun times, but I also got some really valuable and important lessons,” Melissa Gilbert concluded. 

