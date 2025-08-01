La La Anthony wants to keep relationships private in future?

La La Anthony talks about keeping relationships private

La La Anthony has opened up about keeping relationships private in future.

During the episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy, Anthony talked about her love life.

The actress, who was married to NBA player Carmelo Anthony for 11 years and divorced in 2021, told host Speedy Morman, “I think it's good to keep things private until you feel like you're ready for the world to know about it.”

She added, “I feel like anytime the world gets involved too early, that's when things get messy and messed up."

Anthony went on to add, “A lot of times we get so excited when we meet somebody that it's like, 'I want to post. I want the world to know I'm so into this.'”

“Then the comments come and the phone calls, and then you're like, 'This just doesn't feel as good as it did when we were keeping it private.'”

“So, I think keep it private 'til you feel sure, and also 'til you're ready to deal with everything that comes with it and then pop out,” she added.

Additionally, the host referred to Anthony’s TikTok video in which she tried to tug a man into the frame, posted on July 5, and asked if it was a “soft launch” of her relationship.

“So sometimes it's nice to [give] just a little peek, but not too much,” she said, adding, “It's fun to see how invested people are into it. I guess I never really feel like people care that much, but then you're like, 'Oh, no. They care. They want to know.'”

Speaking about future relationships, La La Anthony said, “I think most people want somebody who believes in God, believes in family. Like, those are the things that I want. I don't think I'm much different than most people.”

The Power alum is also a mother to son Kiyan, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony.