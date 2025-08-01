Liam Neeson 'embarrassed' of 'Taken' movies?

Liam Neeson says he's 'bit embarrassed' by 'Taken' movies

Liam Neeson has made a surprising confession about Taken movies.

The actor, who made headlines with the box-office hit of the franchise’s film in 2008, admitted that he’s “a bit embarrassed” by the Taken movies.

Speaking with The New York Times, Neeson said, "I was a tiny bit embarrassed [by Taken].”

The actor went on to note, “Don’t get me wrong, I did love the script.”

“But I can’t tell you how many voicemails [of the Taken speech] I’ve recorded for my sons’ friends,” he added.

For those unaware, the speech refers to the “very particular set of skills” speech Neeson’s character, Bryan Mills gave while speaking with kidnappers on the phone. He explained to them that he has a unique set of abilities and that makes him a nightmare for those who hurt his family.

Notably, that iconic speech has followed the actor ever since.

Previously, Liam Neeson recalled the incident while speaking with People Magazine, when he reported for jury duty and while he was waiting to be released by the clerk, “He’s calling, I don’t know, 55, 60 of us.”

“He gets to me, but all I’m hearing is, ‘I have a particular set of skills. Skills that would make me...’ And I thought, ‘Oh f--- no,'” The Naked Gun actor added.