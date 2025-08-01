Pamela Anderson heaps praises on 'The Naked Gun' costar Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson gets honest about filming experience with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson heaped praises on The Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson.

While chatting with New York Times, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her filming experience with Neeson.

“He has so much charm and so much charisma that you kind of just fall into it,” she lauded. “I can’t explain it because I’ve never experienced it before.”

Revealing how the Taken actor supported her when she was nervous during the filming, The Last Showgirl actress told the outlet that she “still felt unsure of herself at times during filming”

Recalling his supportive words, Anderson added, “You’re doing great."

“To do comedy, it gives you a lot of energy when you’re in something so joyful and silly. Liam has done over 100 movies, and I hope he’s inspired to do even more (comedies.)” she concluded.

Recently, the couple sparked dating rumours while filming the comedy action film due to their magnetic chemistry.

Later, a source close to Anderson and Neeson confirmed the news that they are dating in an interview with People Magazine.

“It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” the source began.

Sharing that they are in the early stages of a relationship, the insider explained that they are “enjoying each other’s company” while promoting the movie.

The Naked Gun was released in cinemas on July 31, 2025.