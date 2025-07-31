JoJo Siwa's ex moves on with recent public move

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs moves on from heartbreak

JoJo Siwa’s ex, Kath Ebbs has moved on and just went Instagram official with her new love.

The 27-year-old is now in a relationship with Australian Rules footballer Tilly Lucas-Rodd, 29, and shared the first snaps of them together on the social media platform.

This comes three months after the Child Star talent dumped Kath for her Celebrity Big Brother co-star, Chris Hughes.

In the pictures on Instagram, the loved-up pair can be seen posing in a photobooth as they shared a romantic kiss and smiled at each other.

Kath captioned the post, “The rumours are true! YES I still (stupidly) believe in love!!”

Tilly is a non-binary who uses they/them pronouns and are the first AFLW player to undergo top surgery, playing for the Hawthorn Football Club in Melbourne and previously played for the Carlton Football Club.

Kath debuted her new romance when she posted two heartfelt TikToks on July 18 with some sarcasm aimed at JoJo.

“Hope this one doesn't cheat on me,” Kath wrote, alongside a video featuring the Hawthorn player and calling the sports star her new “crush.”

“Nature is healing,” she captioned her second video of both of them lip syncing to the song DAISIES from Justin Bieber's new surprise album, Swag.

For the unversed, JoJo Siwa broke up with Kath Ebbs just hours after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house in April, after rumors about her close on-screen bond with her now-boyfriend Chris Hughes spread like wildfire on social media.