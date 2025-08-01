Kim Zolciak finds new boyfriend after Kroy Biermann split

Kim Zolciak confirms she's dating someone

Kim Zolciak has found new love following her split from Kroy Biermann.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 47-year-old reality star revealed that she is dating someone.

“He’s just great," she confessed. "You know, I sat in the house and just worked and tried to take care of everything for 20 months, and then I finally met somebody great.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she met him through a friend.

This update comes two years after Kim announced her separation from ex-husband Kroy.

The Bravo star parted ways with ex-NFL pro in May 2023, after 12 years of marriage. The exes welcomed four children together - Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11.

Revealing the reason behind their split, Kim said that “The rug was pulled out from underneath me."

When she asked about her current relationship status with Kroy, the TV personality said, "I would definitely prefer to communicate more regarding the children, but it’s just not there right now."