Jason Momoa discusses his dad's cameo in 'Chief of War'

Jason Momoa shares his true feelings about dad's cameo in 'Chief of War'

Jason Momoa has opened up about his dad’s cameo in his new project, Chief of War.

During his conversation with NBC News on the Today show, Jason talked about his father Joseph Momoa’s cameo in a historical drama.

He said, “Pops is in it yeah.”

Adding, “He’s blowing the conch shell.”

Moreover, the actor went on to share that the role of conch shell wasn’t just made up, but it was something Joseph has always taken pride in.

Justin said, “Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that.”

“To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment,” he added.

Speaking about the series, Jason said, “This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage.”

“To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show,” he added of Chief of War.

Jason Momoa talked about his dad’s role in his life, saying, “My dad is a coach at an outrigger canoe club, which is where I learned how to surf.”

“Just this morning, the sand pulled back and revealed massive petroglyphs [ancient sandstone carvings] right in the place where I grew up. It’s kind of insane. I’ve never experienced that before,” he added.