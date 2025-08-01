Isla Fisher ready to start new chapter after divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher feels alive again after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher is ready for the beginning in her life after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Magazine, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her plans for the future after having a tough couple of years.

Sharing her career plans, she began, "I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through. I’m really excited for the next chapter. I’m refocusing on my career.”

Referring to her children Olive, Elula, and Montgomery, whom she shares with ex-husband, Fisher continued, “Previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again."

"That’s been one of the benefits of a challenging situation: the luxury of asking myself, what would I like to do professionally and privately? ...,” the Now You See Me actress added.

Before concluding, she told the outlet, "I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible. Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job."

For those unversed, the ex-couple shared the joint statement in April 2024, revealing they had filed for divorce in 2023, after being together for over two decades.