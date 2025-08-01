'Wednesday' Emma Myers, Joy Sunday shares exciting details about their bond

'Wednesday' Emma Myers, Joy Sunday on their adorable bond

Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday have opened up about their friendship that they have formed while filming Wednesday.

During an interview with E! News, they candidly talked about their social media group and how they formed the friendship with each other.

“You know how when you save a file in your computer and it’s like, ‘Final-final-final?’” Sunday began. “It’s pretty much a bunch of those group chats. We just keep making them and renaming them.”

“Most of them are like failed dinner plans, " Myers joked, while Sunday added, “Or have like one message in it.”

Recalling filming for season 1 in Romania, Myers said, “We were all in a country we’d never been to. We only had each other. So I think the only thing to do was go to each other’s apartments and hang out. And I think that’s what formed our unusually close bond.”

Referring to the lead star Jenna Ortega, who has been in industry for over a decade, Sunday continued the conversation, “We all kind of came in at the same place. Aside from Jenna, we were all kind of coming into this as a first time experience, and because of that really bonded in season one.”

Sharing the impact of nearly three years gap between season 1 and season 2's release, Sunday concluded, “Coming back to season two was such a wonderful reunion. And also everybody’s lives had changed so much. So it’s been lovely that we’ve been able to maintain that sense of camaraderie and togetherness.”

Wednesday season 2 is set to release on August 6, 2025.