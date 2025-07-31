Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti's relationship starts cracking under pressure: Source

Vittoria Ceretti demands more from Leonardo DiCaprio than just being THIS from

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is reportedly tired of being treated like just arm candy and it appears that their romance may hit rock bottom.

Insiders told Radar Online that the 27-year-old Italian model has said she feels stressed about dating someone more famous than her and their relationship is now at a turning point as they are struggling to take a major decision regarding their marriage.

"Vittoria has a lot of backbone. She's very much her own woman, and that’s something Leo admires about her, but the downside is that she’s not content to just be his plus-one," the source claimed.

"She's ambitious and wants to make a name for herself, to the point that it's causing friction,” they noted.

“It's not Leo's fault that people are more interested in her because she's dating him, but that doesn't stop her from getting resentful at times. Leo could solve the issue by proposing to Vittoria, and a lot of people in his life are pushing him to take that step, including Vittoria herself,” the insider stated.

Among many issues, one of Ceretti’s “complaints is that she gets lumped in with all the many other women he's dated before.”

She thinks that “as soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter.”

"And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” the insider said.