Kate Beckinsale fights back with legal battle after silent suffering on set

Kate Beckinsale takes producers to court over allegedly reckless behavior

Kate Beckinsale has launched a fierce legal battle against producers with accusations of forcing her into “dangerous” stunts under “unsafe” working conditions.

According to Radar Online, the 52-year-old British actress has taken legal action against the producers of her 2024 film Canary Black, claiming that she had to work in “unsafe” conditions.

Per the insiders, Beckinsale is serious about the case and wants to go through with it to set an example for other actors who might be afraid to speak up.

In the court papers obtained by USA Today, the Pearl Harbour actress, who played Avery Graves in Canary Black, stated that the producers made her work 15-hours a day, did not give enough safety gear or medical team on set, and did not pay heed when she and her team raised concerns.

The legal documents also mentioned that the action role was "extremely challenging and physically demanding."

“This lawsuit is very in character for Kate, and everybody who knows her knows that she refuses to be pushed around. Standing up for herself is a reflex. She's no doormat,” the source claimed.

Beckinsale confessed she was made to do “dangerous” stunts and in one stunt, she was thrown against a wall and gave “significant trauma to her left knee.

“A star suing the producers of her newest movie is unusual. The standard procedure is for this kind of dispute to be resolved in arbitration and between talent agents,” the source said.

“Kate taking this matter into open court is risky because it's going to put her behavior and decisions for every second that she was involved in the movie under a microscope – and in a case like this, she will likely be called to testify,” the insider concluded.