Harrison Ford reveals one condition to co-star with wife

Harrison Ford will co-star with wife under ONE condition

Harrison Ford just opened up about the condition that he has set for him to co-star in a movie with his wife, Calista Flockhart.

Even though the Indiana Jones actor and Ally McBeal actress have been together for 22 years, they have never shared the screen together in a film.

For his interview with Variety, Ford talked about how he isn’t against the idea of co-starring with his wife but put forward what condition would get the both of them onboard.

"If we get to work together, we'd want it to be someone else's idea," the 83-year-old iconic actor said.

"That kind of casting might not be the best way to bring people into an imagined situation, because (audiences) may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore,'" he explained.

Ford began dating Flockhart after the two met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards and got married in 2010.

While the two haven't appeared on screen together, they often support each other on the red carpet as well as at awards shows.

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, after accepting his career achievement award he expressed gratitude to his wife for her support, saying, "I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support. And I need a lot of support."