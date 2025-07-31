 
Jessica Biel makes big decision about Justin Timberlake marriage: Report

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been going through marital woes

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

July 31, 2025

Jessica Biel has seemingly given up on her marriage with Justin Timberlake. 

According to the newest report of Star Magazine, Jessica Biel has finally decided to leave Justin Timberlake to his antics after he lashed out at a crew member at England’s Lytham Festival.

Reportedly, the actress is now placing greater focus on her own work, particularly after the success of The Better Sister, which she both starred in and produced.

“She’s done cleaning up Justin’s various messes or soothing his ego,” the insider revealed.

“She expects him to do serious work on himself. The ball’s in his court.”

This comes as a contrast to earlier reports which mentioned that the crooner has finally made up for his mistakes.

A report by Life & Style established that the father of two has been making amends and Jessica Biel has reportedly decided to trust him again.

“He took responsibility and pledged to make a full-blown lifestyle change,” a source recently dished.

They went on to address, “He stopped going out with single friends and cut way back on booze,”

“He wanted a fresh start and in time, he won Jessica over and their marriage began to flourish again,” the spy confided in conclusion.

