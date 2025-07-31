Dick Van Dyke sparks serious health concerns with sudden public disappearance

Dick Van Dyke's family braces for the worst as his health crisis deepens

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is sparking new concerns as his health appears to decline in what could be the heartbreaking final chapter before his 100th birthday.

For the unversed, the 99-year-old American actor and entertainer missed a public event, which caused worries about his health.

Notably, Dyke was supposed to host his music fundraiser, Vandy Camp, at the Arlena & Dick Van Dyke theatre at Malibu High School on Saturday, June 28.

However, his wife gave the sad news, saying, "Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry. When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days. And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

Sources told Radar Online that people close to him are scared he might not live to see his 100th birthday, which is on December 13, 2025.

They revealed that Dyke, six-time Emmy-award winner, is weaker now and tries not to push himself too much.

"He can't possibly go to all these events, no matter how much he wants to," the insiders shared.

Dyke is "a freak of nature, given how sprightly he is. But when he sneezes, people worry about him,” per sources.

“He's slowing down. One day he'll be feeling great and wanting to get out and see people, and the next, he'll feel weak and out of sorts.”

“Some events he simply can't do. He used to be a regular fixture at the gym, but he doesn't go so much anymore. He's not going out to see friends, and they can only see him at his home when he's up for it,” they noted.

"Everybody desperately hopes he can make it to 100 and beyond, but there are fears he won't,” the source concluded.