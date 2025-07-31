Here's what Travis Kelce's family said about Taylor Swift during early romance

Travis Kelce's family full accepted Taylor Swift as their member during early romance

Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship became headline-dominating, it was already clear the NFL star had the full support of his family.

During Swift’s London stop of the Eras Tour in June 2023, members of Kelce’s family, including his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, were spotted enjoying the concert, marking a major public gesture of support.

According to a resurfaced report from The Mirror, the family’s presence was a “key nod to the complete acceptance” of the Lover singer’s relationship with the tight end.

While the romance itself would go on to captivate fans and media alike, Jason had previously spoken about the surprising, and heartening, ripple effects Taylor’s involvement had brought to the world of football.

"It's been fun for me, I have three little girls, so in some ways, the show and everything that's transpired over the past year, has given reasons for girls to get involved in a sport where previously there wasn't that much interest," he shared during Sports Beach 2024 in Cannes.

He added, “So all of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters and there's worlds colliding, and our show gets to be another place where worlds collide, and it's awesome.”