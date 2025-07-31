'The Batman' writer gets honest about superhero fatigue

Mattson Tomlin shares thoughts on superhero fatigue

Superhero fatigue has become a buzzword for describing the fans' recent response to the superhero genre, particularly at the box office.



But Mattson Tomlin, who is writing the script for The Batman sequel with Matt Reeves, has a different take on the matter.

"The truth is not every character needs a movie," he said on X. "The film business in general has been fighting video games for 30 years and TikTok/youtube/the internet is a whole next level battle. A film needs to justify its existence, superhero or not."

James Gunn, under whose leadership at DC, The Batman Part II is in the works, also previously weighed in on the topic.

“I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes," he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2023.

He continued, "It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character,” he said. “We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man."

"Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring." James concluded.

The Batman 2 will be out on October 1, 2027.