Kim Kardashian reacts to ex Pete Davidson's baby news: Report

Kim Kardashian was reportedly hopeful for a reunion with ex Pete Davidson

July 31, 2025

Kim Kardashian has been doing her best to stay composed after learning her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson is about to become a father. 

However, the news has not come easy for the mother of four, according to Star Magazine.

As fans will be aware, on July 16, Davidson, and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced they are expecting their first child together. 

Now, a source told the outlet that Kim Kardashian, who was in a high-profile relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum from 2021 to 2022, “is trying not to be bitter.”

“She has sent him a text to say congrats,” the source shared and added, “but there’s no doubt it still stings.”

The insider addressed, “Kim fell so hard for Pete. It’s still the only serious relationship she’s had since the divorce from Kanye [West].”

When the couple split, the source claimed the beauty mogul was “totally devastated” and even held “a faint flicker of hope that their journey wasn’t totally done.”

Nonetheless, with Pete Davidson preparing to start a family, that hope has reportedly come to an end. 

“She’s accepting it as the final nail in the coffin,” the source said in conclusion.

