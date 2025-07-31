 
Fake American Eagle apology goes viral amid Sydney Sweeney campaign backlash

An ad posing as an American Eagle apology over Sydney Sweeney ad has gone viral

July 31, 2025

An American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney recently sparked backlash 

American Eagle’s latest campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has sparked both commercial success and cultural controversy, alongside a viral fake response that the company has not authored or endorsed.

Screenshot of the fabricated apology 

The denim campaign, centered on playful wordplay like “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” and “Genes are passed down… My jeans are blue,” drew backlash from some viewers. 

Critics argued that combining genetic references with Sweeney’s blue eyes and blonde hair reinforced exclusionary beauty ideals. Others saw the tone as tone-deaf amid an increasingly sensitive cultural climate.

Ashley Schapiro, American Eagle’s vice president of marketing, said in a now-comment-disabled LinkedIn post that Sweeney was closely involved in developing the campaign and had encouraged the team to “push it.” 

The campaign also rolled out with bold activations, including AI try-ons and digital billboards.

In the wake of criticism, the company quietly replaced some promotional visuals with more inclusive imagery, including a woman of color. 

However, the original ad and its messaging remain unchanged, and no formal public statement has been issued.

Amid the debate, a satirical fake image, posing as an apology from American Eagle and joking about Sweeney’s appearance, went viral online. 

The image is fabricated and not affiliated with the brand. American Eagle has not commented publicly on the doctored image.


